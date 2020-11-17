Caroline Receveur very happy to find her partner Jennifer!

Good news for Caroline Receveur fans! The star has plenty of new pro projects and she reunites with her partner Jennifer to validate it all

Good news for Caroline Receveur fans! The star has lots of new pro projects since moving to Dubai and reunites with her partner Jennifer to validate it all!

Really, Caroline Receveur doesn’t stop! Indeed, between her personal life and her brand RECC Paris, the pretty blonde is on all fronts, as usual as a famous and adored girl boss!

And to the delight of the fans, they have nothing to miss with her on the networks! Followed by almost 4 million Instagram followers, Caroline Receveur is unanimous!

And for good reason… Each of his posts and his storys panics the web!

And today, she shares with us her date with her friend and partner at RECC Paris: Jennifer! See if you missed his story!

CAROLINE RECEVEUR AND JENNIFER: NEW PROJECTS FOR RECC PARIS

Already yesterday, Caroline Receveur told us some mega good news on the networks! Indeed, she shared with us in story her shooting for her new co RECC Paris!

But that’s not all ! Caroline Receveur also promised us in a story that her new co would arrive very, very quickly!

Spoiling us a few pieces, his collection looks super hot! As usual you will tell me!

And today, Caroline Receveur is sharing a new story with us on Instagram! Jennifer, her partner at RECC Paris and friend, is back in Dubai!

The two girls then meet in a cafe to chat and take stock of this new co! What is she preparing for us? New surprises coming for the fans?

Apart from this story, Caroline didn’t give us any other info! To be continued in the coming days then!



