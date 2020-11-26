Caroline Receveur: this cute video of her cute son Marlon!

Via their social networks, Caroline Receveur and her husband Hugo Philip immortalized adorable moments with their little Marlon!

Yesterday Caroline Receveur enjoyed a family moment with her husband Hugo Philip and their baby Marlon. Being very close to her fans, she therefore shared some images on the Web. Just like her darling.

Caroline Receveur is one of the most popular influencers on social media! Every day, the pretty blonde feeds her Instagram feed to the delight of her followers.

Internet users also like to be inspired by all of her current looks. Keen on fashion, the star knows all about it.

She also brilliantly manages her brand “Recc Paris”! A born boss, Caroline Receveur is also at the head of “Osée”. Without forgetting “Wandertea”.

Even if his business takes a big place in his daily life, his priority remains above all his little Marlon.

Like his famous parents, the latter has adapted perfectly well to his new life in Dubai. Last September, it made its comeback!

At home, Caroline Receveur’s son loves to chat in English. A few hours ago, the influencer and her husband Hugo Philip shared a few images of their family night out on the Web. And the sequences are worth the detour!

CAROLINE RECEIVER: HER LITTLE MARLON SPEAKS IN ENGLISH!

Very proud of their son, Caroline Receveur and Hugo Philip have immortalized the latter’s coloring! At home, Marlon has a small table that he can decorate however he wants.

Attention to detail, he then turned to his father to ask for a specific color. “What color do you want… ?! », Begins Marlon. (Translation: What color do you want ?!).

But the end of his sentence is open to any interpretation. “What color do you boloss” ?! “Is surprised Hugo Philip, who did not understand the last word quoted by his son. And to add: “Boloss or Beau goss ?! “.

Focused on his art, Marlon refused to give his dad any further information… The mystery remains unsolved!



