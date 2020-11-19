Caroline Receveur shares her hairstyle ideas!

Caroline Receveur has published a selection of 3 ultra trendy hairstyles on Instagram. And her fans loved it! We show you …

Caroline Receveur once again shared an inspiring beauty video on Instagram. This time, the top reveals 3 ideas of trendy hairstyles. And it’s hot! We let you admire …

It’s no secret that Caroline Receveur is a true beauty addict! Indeed, the pretty blonde always takes care of her appearance. And not a day goes by that she doesn’t wreak havoc with her pretty hairstyles, or even her make up!

The young mother has decided to get into the beauty business. She has just created her own brand of hair product Osée Beauté. We love !

Curling iron, serum, masks. Caroline Receveur has imagined a complete range to help her fans take care of their hair. And her brand is already making a lot of noise on the web!

Yesterday, the bomb also shot in Dubai to prepare for its next promotional campaign. And surprise! The latter took the opportunity to do a little tutorial for her fans!

CAROLINE RECEVEUR SHARES HER 3 MOMENT HAIRSTYLES!

Caroline Receveur made a selection of 3 hairstyles during her shoot. She is revealed with 3 ultra inspiring looks in the video!

The young woman initially fell in love with the scrunchie trend. She shows off with a ponytail and a pink scrunchie to match her outfit!

Caroline Receveur then reveals herself with jewelry in her hair. An original and glamorous hairstyle perfect for the holidays!

The young mother goes one step further and then flaunts herself with a palm tree on her head. And surprise! This look looks great on her!

The star has therefore received thousands of compliments following her video on Instagram. Like what, the bomb hit hard with its selection of beauty. And the latter may well inspire many young women! Notice to amateurs!



