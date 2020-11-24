Caroline Receveur pediatric case disgusted!

In a Story on her Instagram account, Caroline Receveur explained to her fans that she was really sickened by child crime at school!

In Story of her Instagram account, Caroline Receveur unveiled the Médiapart report. Journalists investigated child crime at school. And the least we can say is that she looked very shocked.

Caroline Receveur, who is the mother of an adorable little boy named Marlon, looks genuinely horrified. At first, she said: “To read to raise awareness. And do justice to parents ”.

Caroline Receveur also added: “And children in this story more than painful to read. My mom’s heart broke reading the testimonial of these children. I am shocked by what I read “.

The young woman also revealed that she was “shocked to see that justice has still not been done. And this, more than 2 years after the fact! “. But that’s not all. She also unveiled another article in Le Figaro.

CAROLINE RECEIVER ALARMS HER FANS ABOUT A TERRIBLE FILE

Journalists revealed that a host was suspected of raping and sexually assaulting children. Terrible news that once again shocked Caroline Receveur. The latter wished to alarm her fans.

Especially since the creator of Osée Beauté et Recc Paris put her little boy Marlon to school. As a mom, it looks like she’s really scared for her child. It must be said that the testimonies are cold in the back.

By revealing these facts, the young woman also hopes that her fans will become aware of things. Some also said thank you to Médiapart. Like the pretty blonde, they confided: “Thank you for pointing out this abject situation”.

But also: “There really is a big cleaning to do in an emergency! “,” So much pain for the little ones. We did not listen to them. Nor once again respected. »But also« I think of these broken parents and children and I tell myself that it could be me… ».



