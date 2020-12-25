Caroline Receveur: Marlon unlocks her gifts!

Caroline Receveur has just unveiled an image of her son Marlon opening his Christmas presents! Too cute an image!

This Friday, December 25, 2020, the beautiful Caroline Receveur unveiled a photo of her son which made Internet users melt! Indeed, in the photo in question, the son of the influencer and Hugo Philip was opening his gifts!

A cliché that Caroline’s many subscribers must have loved! Indeed, fans of the beautiful blonde love the pictures of the little boy Marlon!

We let you admire the photo in question of Caroline Receveur’s son below! This is a screenshot from the Young Woman’s Day Instagram Story!

CAROLINE RECEIVER, TAKES A POSITION WITH HER LITTLE SISTER FOR CHRISTMAS

The day before, the beautiful Caroline Receveur spent New Years Eve with the family! Indeed, the young woman posted a photo with her little sister, Mathilde, via her Instagram story! A cliché that the beautiful blonde captioned as follows: “Tic et Tac wish you happy holidays. ”

Thus, Internet users adored this publication between sisters! Indeed, the post in question already has more than 190,000 likes in not even 24 hours … A real record for the influencer!

The comments are also very numerous! Indeed, Internet users have emphasized the resemblance between the two sisters! “Caroline Receveur and her little sister are like two drops of water! “” Too beautiful sisters! “” Real rays of sunshine, you are sublime girls, merry christmas! ”

We can read on the social network of the beautiful Caroline! Comments that will please the two young women! We invite you to admire in your turn the photo in question of the 2 sisters below! Warning the eyes…



