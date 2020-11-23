Caroline Receveur: Marlon is crackling with her looks!

On Instagram, Caroline Receveur’s husband shared a video of Marlon. The latter has cracked the web with her schoolboy look!

It has been several months since Caroline Receveur, Hugo Philip and their little boy Marlon decided to live in Dubai. The little family has dropped off their suitcases in the fashionable new town.

Caroline Receveur and her family seem to be getting used to this new life very well. Marlon also seems very happy in Dubai. He even goes to school there. On the other hand, the weeks do not go like in France.

If the weekend takes place on Saturday and Sunday in France, this is not the case in Dubai. The children work on Saturdays. A change that did not fail to surprise Caroline Receveur fans. But the latter seems to be doing very well.

On social networks, the creator of Osée Beauté and Recc Paris had also announced to her fans that she was going to send her son to school.

CAROLINE RECEIVER’S SON MAKES HIS FANS MELT ON INSTAGRAM

Several weeks ago, Marlon made her comeback in Dubai. And the least that can be said is that Caroline Receveur and Hugo Philip seemed very happy for him. Their little baby becomes a big boy.

This Sunday, November 22, Caroline Receveur’s husband posted a new Story video from her Instagram account. The latter did not fail to melt her fans. Hugo Philip showed off the adorable Marlon look.

Caroline Receveur and Hugo Philip’s son also struck a pose wearing a denim shirt, gray pants and little white sneakers. In this video, he actually looks like two drops of water like her mom.

In the caption of her Instagram video, her dad also wrote: “My little schoolboy” to be translated as “My little schoolboy”. And the least we can say is that he did not fail to crack her fans on the social network.



