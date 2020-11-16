Caroline Receveur lying in bed on Instagram!

On her Instagram account, Caroline Receveur shared a photo where she appeared sexy, lying in her bed. She caused a sensation!

This Sunday, November 15, Caroline Receveur posted a new photo on her Instagram account that did not fail to cause a sensation. Indeed, she took the pose, lying in bed with her most beautiful smile.

But that’s not all. Caroline Receveur appeared wearing a brown bodycon ensemble that showcased her stunning body. She also chose a white jacket to complete her style. She was very sexy.

In the caption of her Instagram photo, Caroline Receveur has also announced that she is launching a competition. As the holidays approach, she has also prepared a surprise for her fans with her brand Osée Beauté and Wander Tea. As well as the Braun brand.

The young woman wrote to her fans: “GIVEAWAY SPECIAL HOLIDAYS! As the holidays approach, I have decided to spoil you by offering you my beauty & wellness favorites in one and the same contest! “.

CAROLINE RECEIVER MAKES SENSATION WITH HER CONTEST GAME ON INSTAGRAM

Caroline Receveur also added: “Braun to take care of your skin. A Silk Epil 9 Flex box. + 1 FaceSpa Pro box. + 1 IPL Silk Expert5. Osée Beauté to take care of your hair.

Marlon’s mother also revealed: “A waver + a hair gun + a 3 month Hair Booster treatment. Wander Tea to take care of you. 2 28 Days Detox cures. + a glass bottle. + 1 Mug. + 2 candles ”.

With her shot, she actually collected over 84,000 likes in just seven hours from her fans. In the comments, the latter did not hesitate to compliment her. It must be said that she appeared radiant on the social network.

As the brand designer would expect, many fans attended her class. It remains to be seen who will be the big winner. We will have to wait until November 20 to find out. To be continued!



