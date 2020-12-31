Caroline Receveur is dedicated to nursing staff!

Caroline Receveur is getting ready to celebrate the New Year with her family. She took the opportunity to pass a little word to the nursing staff.

This year is a bit special. A lot of people are not going to be able to celebrate the New Year as usual. So Caroline Receveur takes to Instagram and insists it’s okay at all. She takes the opportunity to encourage caregivers.

“I’m going to celebrate the New Year but a lot of you won’t be so lucky,” she begins in her Instagram story. Because yes this year, the young mother will be able to celebrate it with her family. But that hasn’t been the case in recent years.

“Most of the other years I haven’t celebrated it. The past 8 years I haven’t celebrated New Years and I haven’t died. A message to support all young and old who will find themselves in front of their TV tonight without being able to go out.

Because if some have planned to have a bite to eat with a few friends, not all can. But Caroline Receveur insists there is nothing serious about it. “Don’t worry, it’s not the most important thing. The most important thing is to stay healthy. ”

CAROLINE RECEIVER ENCOURAGES THE CARE STAFF

Because yes, the most important thing this year is above all to stay in good health. And Caroline Receveur passes a little message to the actors of our health, the nursing staff. Who he works every year on December 31 to save lives.

“I am also thinking of all the nursing staff who will be working this evening. Like every year. I wish you all the best. »She expresses in her Instagram story. Caroline Receveur ends her story by wishing everyone a happy new year.

Although everyone is waiting for the year 2021, nothing will change in a few days. "We know there won't be much improvement but hopefully everything will be back to normal within a few months."




