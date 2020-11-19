Caroline Receveur: her “sauerkraut” cut divides the Web!

On her Instagram account, Caroline Receveur shared photos where she displayed herself with a “sauerkraut” haircut that divided!

This Thursday, November 19, Caroline Receveur shared new photos on her Instagram account. And the least that can be said is that she did not fail to surprise her fans. Indeed, she showed off with a new haircut.

Caroline Receveur displayed herself with curly hair, all gathered on top of her head. Some of her fans have found this hairstyle to be really “Dirty Dancing.”

On her Instagram photo, Caroline Receveur struck a pose with a white shirt, a nude cyclist and a small bag to complete her look. One thing is certain, she really caused a sensation on the social network.

The haircut and outfit, the designer, almost won over the Internet. Indeed, some of her subscribers had a little trouble validating this hairstyle.

CAROLINE RECEVEUR SHOWS UP WITH A NEW HAIRSTYLE AND SURPRISES HER FANS

In the caption of her Instagram photos, Caroline Receveur also wrote: “From Dubai with Love. ”To be translated as“ From Dubai with love ”. With her photos, she has collected more than 39,400 “likes” in just one hour from her fans.

In the comments, they had a rather different take on her haircut. Indeed, the latter did not fail to divide the Web. On the one hand, some validated while others hated.

Her fans confided under her photo: “Hairdressing palm trees that goes with the decor. “, ” Magnificent. “, ” What a beauty. »,« It completely changes you this hairstyle. It’s pretty. “, ” A doll. »But also« You are beautiful ».

Others hissed at Marlon’s mom, “Uh, what’s that sauerkraut? “But also” The hairstyle is not going at all my darling. “, ” Bad choice “. Most of her fans still validated this haircut!



