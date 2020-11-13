Caroline Receveur has revealed her fall beauty routine!

Caroline Receveur has decided to share her very fall beauty routine on Insta. And frankly, we are a fan! We tell you more!

Caroline Receveur is a real business woman! Indeed, the influencer owns two successful brands, Osée Beauté and RECC Paris! Class!

And frankly, his clothing brand, RECC Paris, is ultra trendy! Indeed, RECC pieces are at the same time classy, ​​easy to wear, comfortable and well cut! In short, Caroline Receveur’s clothes are a must have!

But her brand of cosmetics and hair accessories, Osée beauté, is not to be outdone. Indeed, Caroline Receveur achieves sublime looks with her curlers!

In short, when it comes to fashion and beauty, Caroline Receveur knows all about it!

It’s not surprising then that we’re a fan of her special Fall beauty routine!

What, you haven’t seen it yet?

Okay, so we’ll share with you right away the different beauty stages of Caroline Receveur. Let’s go !

CAROLINE RECEVEUR UNVEILS HER VERY AUTUMN BEAUTY ROUTINE!

To begin with, Caroline Receveur applies the “Clinique ID” base, then the “Moisture Surge” moisturizer from Clinique.

Then sweetheart Hugo Philip switches to foundation. For a perfect complexion, the pretty blonde mixes the foundation “Luminous Silk 5.25” and the “Fluid Sheer 2” from Armani.

The business woman then uses Armani’s “Power Fabric 5” concealer, followed by Chanel’s “Creme Gel Bronze” to define her face.

Then Caroline Receveur uses TooFaced’s “The Natural Nudes eyeshadows” palette (Nude and Cocoa eyeshadows), and puts a little white pencil in her mucous membrane.

To powder her concealer, the influencer uses Laura Mercier’s “Secret Brightenning Powder”. She then adds a little bronzer (Armani’s “Neo Nude Fusion” bronzer), and finally fixes it all with Mac’s “Studio Fix NC25 Powder”.

Finally, she uses Armani’s “Eyes to Kill” mascara, defines her eyebrows with the “Eyes to Kill 1” pencil, and uses a lipstick whose reference remains a mystery. Maybe a future collaboration?

And now, voila !

To discover her hair routine, we leave you with the video just below!



