Caroline Receveur dares the wide tie-dye pants

In the feed of her Instagram account, Caroline Receveur appears in wide tie-dye pants. Her fans are under the spell.

This Sunday, November 22, Caroline Receveur is spending the day working. For the occasion, she showed off her ouftit of the day with nice pants.

Could we qualify her as “fashion queen”? There is no longer a shadow of doubt on the subject. Caroline Receveur is definitely one of the most stylish influencers. To believe it, just take a look at her Instagram account.

Indeed, the creator of the brand WanderTea and RECC Paris always reveals her best looks. And we have to believe that there is none that stands out, as they are all equally worked on.

In fact, Caroline Receveur has just unveiled a new one. Thus, the pretty mother of Marlon wears a black shirt neckline. For the pants, she goes for an elephant’s paw with a black and brown tie-dye pattern.

So to accessorize her outfit, Hugo Philip’s wife holds her Louis Vuitton handbag on her right arm. Like a real businesswoman, she also carries her computer, covered with a Louis Vuitton bag.

Wait, it’s not over! To add a touch of mystery to her OOTD, which is translated as Ouftit Of The Day (outfit of the day), the pretty brunette is wearing sunglasses. So this is a Sunday look … but to go to work.

CAROLINE RECEIVER MAKES SENSATION

So in the comments section of her post, Caroline Receveur receives a ton of compliments. It must be said that few people would not be dazzled by her sense of fashion.

Thus, we can read the following messages: “I love it, beautiful! 😍”, “I validate the look”, “Good Sunday, you are great, it suits you well😁😍” or even “This look 😍 and the big pants crush soon in my closet 😁❤️ ”This should make Caroline Receveur very happy!



