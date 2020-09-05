Caroline Receveur, back to school outfit

On social networks, Caroline Receveur often reveals her styles to her fans. And the least we can say is that she often causes a sensation with her looks. His back-to-school outfit also caused a sensation on the Web.

This Saturday, September 5, Caroline Receveur posted a new photo on her Instagram account which seduced her fans. Indeed, the young woman took the pose wearing a small pastel green top and white pants.

Caroline Receveur highlighted her forms with her outfit signed RECC Paris. Indeed, the pretty blonde explained that she wore the new clothes from her fall winter collection.

In the caption of her Instagram photo, Caroline Receveur also wrote: “Keep your face to the sunshine (note: Keep your face in the sun). Wearing the new @reccparis collection (note: I’m wearing the new Recc Paris collection) ”.

CAROLINE RECEVEUR UNVEILS DRESSES FROM HER NEW COLLECTION

With her shot, the young woman has collected more than 58,000 “likes” in just eight hours from her fans. In the comments, they did not hesitate to compliment Caroline Receveur.

It must be said that Marlon’s mother appeared really radiant with her very classy outfit. One thing is certain, these colors also highlighted her complexion. Facing the sun, she was also displayed radiant.

Below her photo, fans also wrote, “Beautiful I love the color. “,” Sublime outfit I love. Worn by a wonderful woman. “But also” The little ray of sunshine that feels good. Always so well dressed, I love it “.

Pretty messages that are sure to please the main interested party. The young woman has already put on sale some clothes from her new collection. She decided to call it “Street Pastel”.



