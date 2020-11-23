Caroline Receveur and Hugo Philip: at night in Dubai

Caroline Receveur and Hugo Philip are an ordinary couple. The two lovers shared their crazy evening in Dubai on social networks!

Parents yes, but in love too! Married last July, Caroline Receveur and Hugo Philip took to the skies to Dubai.

The influencer couple who built a real empire decided to change their lives for them. But also their two-year-old son Marlon. And for that, they opted for the United Arab Emirates, where the sun shines all year round.

From now on Dubaiotes, Caroline Receveur and her husband, Hugo Philip are fully benefiting from this new identity. But also the advantages that this new life offers them, and they are many.

In Dubai, the measures taken to fight Covid-19 are less strict than in France. The two lovers can therefore go out more freely. To go shopping, but also to go out at night.

CAROLINE RECEVEUR AND HUGO PHILIP SHARE THEIR CRAZY EVENING IN DUBAI

The French influencer and her husband therefore spent a relaxing weekend. With some friends! On social networks, the pretty blonde and Hugo Philip posted several photos and videos in Dubai.

In one of Caroline Receveur’s many Stories, she is smoking a shisha. On another video, the young woman is sipping a cocktail with her friends. All the while playing with a song by Canadian rapper Drake.

Caroline Receveur and her husband were therefore at White Dubai, an outdoor dance bar. The latter is therefore very well known by the locals. Hugo Philip had posted some videos of the place. While the sun had already set.

According to the many photos posted by the couple, they had a delicious evening. After dancing the night away, it’s time for Hugo Philip to make his way back to the gym. The handsome kid has been following a strict diet for a few weeks now.



