Caroline Receiver in a little black dress is so hot!

On her Instagram account, the beautiful Caroline Receveur shared two photos where she displayed herself really hot in a little black dress!

On social networks, especially on Instagram, Caroline Receveur very often reveals her looks of the moment. While most of her fans are in winter mode, she is still in summer. As a reminder, she lives in Dubai with her family.

For several months now, Caroline Receveur left the grayness of Paris for the sun of Dubai. And the least that can be said is that she adapts really well to change. She seems over the moon in her new life.

His son, Marlon, also seems to be getting used to his new school. On social networks, Caroline Receveur often informs her fans about their daily life. As she did before, she also reveals her best outfits.

This is particularly the case at the start of the week. Indeed, the creator of Recc Paris and Osée Beauté shared two new photos on her Instagram account. The pretty blonde posed in front of her house in Dubai.

CAROLINE RECEVEUR: HER FANS VALIDATE 100% ON INSTAGRAM

Caroline Receveur struck a pose with a really sexy little dress that highlighted her gorgeous body. Regarding her hairstyle, she opted for a nice bun with locks on the front of her face.

In the caption of her Instagram photos, Marlon’s mother also wrote: “My little black dress”. With her pictures, she has collected more than 69,000 “likes” in just two hours from her fans.

In the comments, they have 100% validated her look. It was clearly unanimous. Her husband, Hugo Philip, also wrote: “Queeeeellle beauuuutéeeee !!! “.

For their part, the fans also added: “So hot. “, ” Too too beautiful. “,” Omg beauty. “,” The base of the dressing room. “,” Canon this dress. “,” Too much personable. “But also” Class with that little black Caroline dress “.



