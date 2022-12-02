Caroline Polacek Has Announced a New Single “Welcome To My Island”.

Caroline Polacek has announced details about her new single “Welcome To My Island”, which will be released on Monday (December 5).

The former frontwoman of Chairlift announced this on her social media, sharing the cover and simply writing: “WELCOME TO MY ISLAND. The exit is on Monday.”

She also shared a snippet of the single on TikTok in a video that shows her singing along to the track while running down the street — see below.

“Welcome To My Island” followed “Sunset”, which the singer-songwriter released in October. The single followed the song “Billions”, released earlier this year and released just a few weeks after the musician shared a track written for the Kurt Cobain-inspired opera “The Last Days”.

Earlier this year, Polacek also confirmed that she is working in the studio on her second album, which will be the follow-up to 2019’s “Pang”.

She was supposed to start a UK and European tour in support of “Pang” in October, but recently postponed the dates to 2023 to complete work on her new album. She also confirmed that she will not be joining Flume on the producer’s Australian tour in November.

In other news, it was announced last month that Polacek will be headlining Wide Awake 2023 in London. She will be joined by Daniel Avery (live), Shygirl, Coucou Chloe, Blondeshell, Jockstrap and Joy Orbison.

The event, which won the “Best Small Festival” award at the BandLab NME Awards 2022, will return to Brockwell Park in south London on Saturday, May 27.