Caroline is a very stylish buyer in the middle of the desert!

This Thursday, December 24, the beautiful Caroline Receveur sent her millions of followers on Instagram! And for good reason, the influencer has published no less than 3 photos of herself in the desert of Dubai.

Pictures in which Marlon’s mom could be seen posing as she wore loose camel-colored pants and a black long-sleeved top!

A post that its subscribers loved! Indeed, the beautiful Caroline Receveur has collected more than 100,000 likes in just a few hours with this publication… A real record for the sweetheart of Hugo Philip!

CAROLINE RECEIVER: HER PHOTOS IN THE DESERT ARE UNANIMOUS

Like each of the beautiful Caroline Receveur’s posts on Instagram, her many subscribers reacted en masse to her last publication on this social network! In fact, there are hundreds of comments …

“A real beauty, the photos are just sublime … Just like you! »« But what a woman, everything is perfect from A to Z! “” You are very lucky, I dream of spending a night in the desert, take advantage of this sublime landscape! ”

Or again: “These pictures Caroline Receveur are too beautiful, I am overwhelmed! In addition, you are simply beautiful in all the pictures! “So photogenic, love it, I want the same photos! »We can read on the social network of Marlon’s mother!

Comments all more adorable than the others which will therefore please Hugo Philip’s wife! We invite you in your turn to discover the photo holes in question of the beautiful Caroline in the desert… Hot in front!



