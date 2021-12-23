Carolina Hurricanes Adds Popular Joke Currency to Payment Methods

The Carolina Hurricanes, a professional ice hockey team based in North Carolina, announced that it has partnered with BitPay to accept crypto payments on its e-commerce platforms.

Carolina Hurricanes Adds Shiba Inu to Payment Methods

A spokesperson for professional ice hockey team Carolina Hurricanes confirmed that Shiba Inu (SHIB), the best performing cryptocurrency of the year, will also be among the available payment options.

Also, leading crypto payment service provider BitPay announced in early December that it was adding support for the popular prank (meme) currency, providing massive adoption push.

BitPay is also a major platform that supports Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Wrapp Bitcoin, Ethereum and various stablecoins.

Carolina Hurricanes general manager Don Waddell stated that he is also working on adding crypto payments to improve the shopping experience for Canes fans and make the team a part of the crypto community.

“By partnering with BitPay, we can maintain a presence in the rapidly growing cryptocurrency market and give our fans greater payment flexibility.”

The Hurricanes are currently the second best performing team of the 2021-22 National Hockey League (NHL) season, with an Elo of 1576, behind only the Tampa Bay Lightning. Also, the popular ice hockey team is currently the third team to win the Stanley Cup.

Shiba Inu Adoption Continues To Gain Speed

The popular prank currency, the Shiba Inu (SHIB), continues to gain rapid acceptance. So much so that computer e-shop Newegg announced in early December that it was adding the popular prank currency Shiba Inu as a payment option.

Travala, a crypto-focused travel company that supports more than two million hotels worldwide, has also allowed its customers to pay with SHIB this month.

Cinema giant AMC, on the other hand, is on track to begin accepting the popular prank currency in early 2022.