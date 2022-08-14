Caro and Guillermo, Patrick and Thais from 90 Day Fiance are expecting a baby

The kids are on board! The “90-day Groom” stars Kara Bass and Guillermo Roher, as well as Patrick Mendes and Tais Ramon are expecting a baby.

Meet the cast of the 9th season of the TV series “Bride for 90 days”: learn about couples

“We are pregnant! It happened very quickly after we got married, but we are very excited and we are due to give birth at the end of November,” Kara, 29, and Guillermo, 23, told Us Weekly on Sunday, August 14, in an exclusive statement. about the reunion show Tell All . “We’re waiting to find out the gender, so it’s going to be a really big surprise. Thank you all for participating in our journey!”

The newlyweds were joined by their co-stars, Patrick, 33, and Thais, 26, who were “thrilled” to announce their pregnancy.

“We can’t wait to become parents, and we are grateful for the love and support of everyone who was part of our journey!” they shared with Us.

Both couples will be born at the end of November: Patrick and Thais are expecting a girl, and Kara and Guillermo are waiting to find out the sex of their child.

90-day grooms: see family photos of reality TV stars

Kara and Guillermo joined the show in season 9. The couple met when she was on a work trip in the Dominican Republic. Although the TLC star initially returned to the US for a while, she eventually returned to the Caribbean country to be with her love.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the TV star returned to Virginia, but remained faithful to her fiance. After the travel restrictions were lifted, the couple maintained their relationship, and the Venezuelan native joined Kara in Charlottesville, Virginia, where she worked as a real estate agent.

According to court documents, prior to their on-screen wedding, which played out on the July episode of the show, the couple officially tied the knot in July 2021.

As for Patrick and Thais, the reality TV star met his wife when he was on a trip to Brazil to reunite with his retired father. The duo struck up a romantic relationship when the Texas native was looking for a Portuguese teacher on a dating app, and as a result, Thais chose him to the right.

Checking the status of the original couple “90-day groom”: who’s still together?

After they hit it off, Patrick booked several trips back to South America to see his new partner, and the couple started thinking about getting married. In the show, they led their new life together in Texas, and also faced problems with Thais’ father, who did not approve of Patrick.

Although Thais considered returning to Brazil after seeing Patrick become more controlling while living with him in the states, she eventually decided to stay, and in February they received a marriage license in Seminole, Florida, InTouch reports.