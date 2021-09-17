Carnival Row: Season 2 Ends Shooting And Has Photos Revealed

Carnival Row: Through a shared Twitter post this Thursday (16), Amazon Prime Video celebrated the end of season 2 recordings of Carnival Row. The moment was celebrated with joy and revealed some behind-the-scenes footage of the series, presenting a little of what can be expected from the new episodes.

The photos show more details about Carnival Row’s new season, as refugee fairy Vignette Stonemoss (Cara Delevingne) can be seen standing next to a hanging rope, while Inspector Rycroft Philostrate (Orlando Bloom) emerges with his face completely bloodied.

Next, we see Agreus (David Gyasi) and Imogen (Tamzin Merchant) with expressions of distress, indicating that their romance is likely to go through some challenging moments soon.

In addition to Delevingne, Bloom, Gyasi and Merchant, are expected to return for season two Simon McBurney (Runyan Millworthy), Andrew Gower (Ezra Spurnrose), Karla Crome (Tourmaline), Arty Froushan (Jonah Breakspear), Caroline Ford (Sophie Longerbane), Indira Varma (Piety Breakspear) and Jared Harris (Absalom Breakspear), all reprising their respective roles.

The second season of Carnival Row, directed and produced by Erik Oleson, is still unpredictable. However, considering that the first one took 17 months to be released right after the confirmation of the start of filming, we should see the new cycle of the series between the end of 2022 and the beginning of 2023.