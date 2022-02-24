Carnival 2022: The Best Filters And Makeup Apps To Dress Up

Carnival 2022: From today, Thursday the 24th until next March 1st, we have Carnival, a celebration typical of several Christian and non-Christian countries that takes place immediately before Christian Lent, and which has a variable date. It traditionally starts on a Thursday and ends the following Tuesday. so we just entered Carnival 2022.

And Carnival means costumes, makeup, etc. This week of Carnival, if you don’t feel like going out or want to celebrate on social networks, we’ll give you a series of applications and filters so you can dress up and put on makeup virtually:

Photo Camera: Filters for Photos, Video, Face Emoji

Full of effects to use, Photo Camera is an application with a wide range of effects, filters and stickers to use to decorate the selfies you take. From wearing a flower crown to neon bunny ears, rainbow tongues or wings, the app allows you to apply Augmented Reality filters and customize not only photos but also videos. And then share them on Instagram, Telegram, WhatsApp, TikTok or Snapchat.