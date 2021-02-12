Carnival 2021: check the schedule of lives

For the first time in history, the carnival revelry will be virtual, indoors. This year, with the celebrations and agglomerations banned due to the pandemic, many artists will celebrate via streaming platforms, on social networks or on television.

The singer Maria Bethânia will make her first live since the beginning of the pandemic. The artist accepted to make her first virtual presentation, because, according to her, she has already learned a lot from seeing other shows in this format. Ivete Sangalo and Claudia Leitte will sing together on Saturday (13) in a show broadcast by Multishow and Preta Gil will perform the Bloco da Preta Live on Sunday (14), with donations and sponsorships reverted to cooperatives of can pickers and street vendors in Rio .

The period will also include lives by Leo Santana, Banda Parangolé, Harmonia do Samba, Daniela Mercury and many others.

Check out the schedule of carnival lives:

Friday (12)

18h – Preta Gil, Péricles, Bell Marques and Jota Quest – SulAmérica e-Carnaval –

19h – Davi Moraes, Gilsons, Luedji Luna and other artists – Live Moraes Canta Moreira –

19h – Sarajane and Buk Jones – Live Let’s Open the Wheel –

8:30 pm – Daniela Mercury – Virtual Carnival of the Queen –

8:30 pm – Cheiro de Amor – Live Cheiro no Brasil –

Saturday (13)

16h – Chiclete com Banana – Live do Voa Voa –

5:30 pm – Ivete Sangalo and Claudia Leitte – Live The Trio will be broadcast on Multishow and on YouTube.

19h – Sarajane and Mirela Bastos – Live Let’s Open the Wheel –

8:30 pm – Zeca Pagodinho with the duo Zé Neto & Cristiano –

21h – Harmonia, Léo Santana and Parangolé – Live Encontro – LInk to watch

10 pm – Maria Bethânia – Live will be broadcast by GloboPlay

Sunday (14)

14h – Baro ~ es da Pisadinha and Matheus & Kauan – Live Camarote em Casa –

16h – Bell Marques – Live Camaleão –

8:30 pm – Luísa Sonza – CarnaTinder –

Monday (15)

17h – Psirico – Muquilive (As Muquiranas) –

8:30 pm – Giulia Be – CarnaTinder –

Tuesday (16)

8:30 pm – Leo Santana – CarnaTinder –

Friday (26)

8 pm – Eva Band –