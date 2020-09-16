Carmen Villalobos adopts a radical change of look

Carmen Villalobos has always looked very beautiful in her Instagram posts, but now she shocked her fans by undergoing a makeover, which she shared in photos and videos.

The Colombian actress went to the beauty salon to change her hair color, and after her stylist applied a variant of the balayage technique, Carmen got a blonde mane.

Wearing a black outfit (in which her baggy pants stand out) Carmen Villalobos proudly showed the results. It is said that this change of image could be due to the fact that in a few weeks the recordings of the remake of the telenovela “Café con aroma de mujer” will begin, in which the Colombian will take one of the starring roles.



