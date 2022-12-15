Carly Rae Jepsen Conquers Broadway in The New Glamorous Video “Surrender My Heart”.

Carly Rae Jepsen has shared a new Broadway-inspired video for her new single “Surrender My Heart”.

The track appeared on the singer’s recent album “The Loneliest Time” and features her team with Lenovo and director Brantley Gutierrez.

The video shows a whole Broadway show in which artists and creatives of different profiles appear and disappear in the frame in the theater.

Speaking to Rolling Stone magazine about the concept of the video, Jepsen said, “What do I really want to capture in this music video… so it’s that it’s not a good, terrible, terribly bad day that happens for several different women in the production, maybe me, maybe a ballerina, maybe someone else, and thanks to each other’s support and behind-the-scenes chaos, we can pull off a mini-miracle of what it means to be in the situation on Broadway.”

“At that moment there was something that sparked in me the idea of inviting a ballerina, maybe bringing some other real Broadway stars in accordance with this project and making it the intersection of worlds in the best way. ,” she added.

Watch the new “Surrender My Heart” video below.

In a review of “The Loneliest Time” after its release in October, NME wrote: “Fully concretized pop songs with endless charm, if that’s what life sounds like at the moment, it suits her.”

Next year, Jepsen will return to the UK and Ireland for a tour, culminating in a performance at Alexandra Palace in north London on February 15.

Support will be provided by French musician Lewis Ofman, who collaborated with Jepsen on “Move Me” this summer.

You can purchase tickets here and see the full list of tour dates below.

FEBRUARY 2023

05 – Olympia Theatre, Dublin

07 – O2 Academy, Leeds

08 – O2 Academy, Glasgow

09 – O2 Apollo, Manchester

11 – O2 Institute, Birmingham

12 – O2 Academy, Bristol

13 – The Dome, Brighton

15 – Alexandra Palace, London