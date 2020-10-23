Carlos Vela’s $ 4 million mansion in Hollywood

Mexican soccer player Carlos Vela, 31, considered one of the best players in MLS, lives in a very nice house in the West Hollywood area, for which he would have paid $ 4 million.

The property, marked 807 N Ogden Dr. and built by developer Yaron Yehoda, features 5,121 square feet of construction and luxurious custom finishes. It is equipped with five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms.

Downstairs it has a chef’s kitchen with high-end appliances with breakfast bar and center island, dining room, living room, main room, cinema room, wine cellar and a guest suite.



