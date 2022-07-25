Carlos and EJ meet their roommates in the third season of HSMTMTS [EXCLUSIVE CLIP]

Screen Rant is pleased to present an exclusive synopsis of the third season of the series “Cool Musical: Musical: TV Series”, which will premiere on July 27 on Disney+. Unlike the previous two seasons of the very successful TV show, the new set of episodes takes place between school years at Camp Shallow Lake, where The Wildcats will embark on a musical journey in the fresh air and meet new friends who may perform vocals. competition.

Exclusive clip of Screen Rant from the third season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series opens with a heartbreaking crash, courtesy of new character Johnny (understandably also known as “Crash”). Carlos (Frankie A. Rodriguez) may be scared out of his mind, but E.J. (Matt Cornett) is thrilled to have made it to camp and introduced himself as a training counselor for a sleepy summer. However, when Jet (rookie Adrian Lyles) climbs into bed, he doesn’t want to take part in E.J.’s warm welcome and continues to scare Carlos even more.

Although season 3 of HSMTMTS may begin in an unfamiliar setting and environment, fans will discover some familiar elements to boost their enthusiasm. Those who liked the original films can see how the star Corbin Bleu returns in a meta-theatrical turn in the role of himself, which adds another layer to the documentary series being filmed about the school where the mentioned films were filmed. Meg Donnelly, the star of the newest Disney+ Zombie musical film franchise (which also features Matt Cornett), will also appear this season and expand her vocal abilities.

The third season of HSMTMTS unites the group and meets many new friends, although multiplatform superstar Olivia Rodriguez will return only in a reduced number. The executive producer of the series is Tim Federle (who recently impressed Disney+ viewers with the movie “Better Nate than Ever”), starring Adrian Lyles as Jet, Aria Brooks as Alex, Ben Stillwell as Channing, Corbin Bleu as himself, Dara Rene as Courtney, Frankie Rodriguez. as Carlos, Jason Earls as Dewey Wood, Joe Serafini as Seb, Jojo Siva as Madison, Joshua Bassett as Ricky, Julia Lester as Ashlyn, Kate Reynders as Miss Jenn, Larry Saperstein as Big Red, Liamani Segura as Emmy, Matt Cornett as E.J., as Meg Donnelly as Val, Olivia Rose Keegan as Lily, Sailor Bell Kurda as Maddox and Sophia Wiley as Gina.