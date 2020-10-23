Carlos Acosta’s ingenious attitude in times of coronavirus

Acclaimed Cuban dancer and choreographer Carlos Acosta returns to the stage live with a ballet program cleverly designed to comply with the restrictions imposed by the coronavirus pandemic.

With its new show Lazuli Sky, the Birmingham Royal Ballet, the company directed by the Cuban who was once the main star of the London Royal Ballet, will not only perform before a small audience, but the dancers will wear a wardrobe that will allow them comply with the rules of social distancing.

These are tutus — the traditional multi-layered, high-flown skirt of classical dancers — that have a much wider circumference to keep the dancers apart.

Carlos Acosta was the star of the Royal Ballet of London.

“When we started (to design the choreography), we wanted to have a piece in which nobody touched, so the dancers will wear these elongated structures, which are not static but are in constant motion, creating different shapes and evoking the imagination”, Acosta explained about the spiral wardrobe.



