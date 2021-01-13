Carla Moreau: this is the event she’s been waiting for!

On her Snapchat account, Carla Moreau said she was very happy. She will be able to celebrate her birthday in the Marseillais!

For several days now, Carla Moreau has integrated the shooting of the Marseillais. And the least we can say is that the atmosphere seems explosive there. Despite everything, the pretty blonde is really in heaven.

Indeed, this Wednesday, January 13, Carla Moreau confided in her fans. The beauty has revealed that she is going to fulfill a whole new dream this year. After years, she will be able to celebrate her birthday in the Marseillais.

On her Snapchat account, Carla Moreau told her followers: “My birthday isn’t long at all. I’m so happy ! Five years ago, I celebrated my birthday in South Africa “.

The young woman also recalled: “We went on a safari, it was great. So, since the shoots weren’t in January, we didn’t do it anymore. But all of a sudden, I’m so happy “.

CARLA MOREAU EXCITED AT THE IDEA OF TURNING 24 YEARS IN THE MARSEILLES

Carla Moreau also explained on Snapchat: “After 5 years, we will redo my birthday in Les Marseillais. I can not wait. It’s Friday January 15th. I got everyone drunk “.

Carla Moreau also revealed, “I just talk about my birthday all the time. On big day, I want them to say ‘happy birthday’ to me all day. I can’t wait to see what they’re up to. ”

One thing is for sure, the reality TV contestant also looks excited to celebrate her birthday in the Marseillais in Dubai. Fans can’t wait to see what her family has in store for him for her 24th birthday.

It will take patience to find out. And the least we can say is that this season promises some great twists and turns. On the networks, Carla Moreau also said that there were big clashes!