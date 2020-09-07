Carla Moreau: her little Ruby does her first stupid things!

For almost a year, Carla Moreau has been sharing her mother’s days with her subscribers on her social networks! Indeed, the 23-year-old mother films her daughter Ruby on a daily basis!

So Carla and Kevin fans can follow the development of their beautiful little princess! So, this Monday, September 7, 2020, Carla filmed her daughter doing her first silly things!

Indeed, in the photo in question, we can see Carla Moreau’s little girl opening the trash can while her mother tells her that she must stop doing stupid things! An adorable video!

CARLA MOREAU CELEBRATES 11 MONTHS WITH DAUGHTER RUBY

A few days ago, the beautiful Carla Moreau celebrated her daughter’s 11 months via her Instagram account! Indeed, the young woman posted two photos of herself and her little family: Kevin and Ruby!

A publication that the young woman accompanied with the following caption: “Happy 11 months my eternal wonder ❤️ Life has given me the most beautiful gift A family that I love more than anything in the world! ”

A post that Internet users loved! Indeed, the publication in question already has more than 400,000 likes, a real record for the beautiful Carla Moreau! The comments are also very numerous!

Indeed, Carla’s fans wanted to wish her daughter Ruby a happy birthday, so she is approaching one year old! We let you admire the pictures of the little family below! They are all adorable, aren’t they?



