Carla Moreau: he misses his girlfriend Adixia very much!

On her Snapchat account, Carla Moreau shared an old video with her friend Adixia. She really misses her! A few years ago, Carla Moreau and Adixia made reality shows together. Very good friends in real life, the two can’t see each other as much as they did before. And for good reason, Paga’s ex decided to stop the shows.

However, some still hope that Adixia will make a comeback in the Marseille’s next season. Especially since she did not deny his passage. A few months ago, she was still thinking about it to the delight of Carla Moreau.

This Monday, December 21, Carla Moreau posted a new video on her Snapchat account. The pretty blonde shared a memory from 4 years ago with her friend Adixia. Very accomplices, they brought back memories to the fans.

Ruby’s mom looked quite nostalgic for her years with her friend. If she seems happy with her life now, she still shared some memories with her subscribers on the social network.

CARLA MOREAU FINDS HER BIG FRIEND ADIXIA FOR THE QUEENS OF SHOPPING TV SHOW

Much to the surprise of fans, Carla Moreau and Adixia have recently reunited. Indeed, they both participated in the Queens of Shopping. Together for a week, they still seemed so close.

La Marseillaise has also shared several photos with the pretty blonde on social networks. Despite the distance and the days that pass, they always remain very close to the delight of the fans.

The reality TV contestant is still close to Adixia. It must be said that they saw each other very often when the latter was in a relationship with Paga. Since their separation, the two have still lost sight of each other.

But now, the two young women have decided to renew their ties. To be continued!



