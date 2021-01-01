Carla Moreau and Kevin Guedj shooting for a show?

Carla Moreau and Kevin Guedj are they on their way to the next shoot of the Marseillais? We tell you everything!

After having spent a great New Year’s Eve with their family, Carla Moreau and Kevin Guedj already have plans!

Eh yes ! They spent a lot of time in their move initially. Indeed, the couple bought a very nice house!

Maeva Ghennam even approved the latter! And Carla Moreau filmed some parts! The house is truly sublime!

And this house is not their only project! Imagine that Carla Moreau and Kevin Guedj could even participate in a new reality TV show.

And for good reason ! They were seen together doing the PCR test. A difficult moment that even made Kevin Guedj cry!

CARLA MOREAU: BACK IN THE MARSEILLES?

So he filmed this moment on his Instagram account: “Oh, it’s okay I can’t see anything anymore” he said in tears. Then he went on, “But what’s the matter baby, you’re not okay! ”

One thing is certain, Internet users are asking questions. So what is the reason for this test. They could very well go on a trip… Or they could possibly participate in a new program!

For the moment, the two lovebirds are very discreet. They don’t say a word on the subject. Something which therefore has the gift of bugging Internet users!

Because rumors circulated about the fact that Carla Moreau and Kevin Guedj were going to stop reality TV. But obviously, these are false.

In addition, know that the parents of little Ruby are not the only ones to have passed the tests for Covid-19. Oh no! Since Greg and Paga also did the same!

So this is good news for their fans who are eagerly awaiting the next Marseille season, which should take place in Marrakech or Dubai.



