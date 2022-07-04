Carey Champion frankly admitted that she had done the “First take”

It’s been more than five years since Carey Champion hosted her last ESPN First Take, and several years since she left ESPN entirely. But this week she told how it was online.

Appearing on “I’m an Athlete,” Champion said that while she appreciates getting a job and working with Stephen A. Smith and Skip Bayless, she doesn’t feel like it matters. She said she was made to feel that she should be happy to be there and not contribute creatively.

“The problem was that for me as a black woman in this position — and at that time, no one was on a popular two—hour TV show Monday through Friday that had a black woman on it – and they made it clear to me that I didn’t matter. Intentionally, unintentionally, it was obvious. It was like, “You don’t care, just be happy you’re here.”

Strong words from the Champion. The mentality can certainly explain why she left the show after less than three years in the role, if that’s how she felt.

Kari Champion proved that she has a strong journalistic flair and a sense of storytelling. She worked at E:60 and hosted SportsCenter until her retirement in 2020.

It’s hard to understand what was going on behind the scenes of First Take, which made the Champion feel like an outcast. But it looks like she’s gotten back on her feet since she left the show.

Champion is now a co-host of Cari & Jemele (Won’t) Stick To Sports with Jemele Hill on Vice TV. Now she is also the host of the CNN+ app.