Career: Is it worth kissing Caitlin or Dylan (Chapter 2)

The Quarry offers plenty of opportunities to pit characters together or have them kill each other with player choices and dialogue, but one conversation that’s easy to miss presents an intriguing choice for players. Supermassive Games included an optional same-sex kiss between counselors Dylan and Ryan in The Quarry, making it a first for developers.

Games like “Live Till Dawn” (also from Supermassive Games) with a branched narrative offer the same level of romantic affection, but the amount of LGBTQ+ romance in games is still not enough compared to heterosexual standards. However, players can ignore this if they don’t want to include this scene in their story or just want to see other versions of the story.

Such an opportunity presents itself when the camp counselors play “Truth or Action”; some unresolved romantic tension and flirting from the previous chapters return to full force. In the end, this causes the necessary drama, as a result of which the group breaks up and is forced to defend itself from the monstrous enemies of the Quarry hiding in the dark.

As a result, certain moments of optional dialogues may be based on the characteristics of the actors, depending on who the player considers the best ship.

At the campfire, the “Truth or Action” questions go to Ryan. The player can choose “TRUTH” or “ACTION” depending on the game; to unlock the kiss selection, he needs to choose DARE.

Instead, when choosing the TRUTH, additional information is added about his connection with Chris Hackett and other counselors, but as a result there is no opportunity to kiss.

Ryan’s usually reserved attitude becomes more noticeable when Emma gives him a choice. Both Caitlin and Dylan are in love with Ryan, as evidenced by Dylan’s secret flirtation with Caitlin, outwardly stating this to Jacob in Chapter 1. Ryan himself later mentions that he does not mind the attention he receives from either of them, hinting that he is not attracted to only one gender.

What changes a kiss in your career?

The Quarry contains many endings and, in turn, dialogue options. Some of them may be affected by events that occurred in previous chapters, usually indicated by a hint on the screen telling the player how the character feels in response to the situation. For example, the decision to kiss Caitlin will leave Ryan somewhat disappointed with the missed opportunity.

Caitlin’s kiss with Ryan is very similar to Dylan’s response: a polite but sincere kiss on the lips. This is understandable for both sides, as their avowed crush on Ryan gets a chance to blossom.

This is in stark contrast to Emma and Nick’s subsequent kiss, which begins the drama, with the result that players often ignore these cute moments. Conversely, Dylan’s choice of path leads to booing from the girls, including the jealous Caitlin, as well as Ryan’s sweet comment that Dylan is bigger than it seems at first glance.

Unfortunately, the decision to kiss does not affect the choice of plot, which leads to different endings. Saving characters’ lives is usually determined by the player’s success in Quick-Time Events and the choice of life or death in The Quarry finale.

Some players have estimated that 90% of the dialogue options do not affect the outcome of the story, instead focusing on character development in the background.

This may disappoint some players, but The Quarry is more than just unlocking all the endings. The vibrant cast of characters is a vehicle used to sell the concept of classic horror films The Quarry as they try to survive the night while preserving their lives and relationships. In turn, giving the player the opportunity to be friendly to certain members of the group.

All Quarry characters have their own charm and quibbles to declare themselves as a well-rounded personality. This deliberate decision by the developers allows their friendship to feel more organic and convincing, without an obvious exception or a villain among the nine main characters.

It remains only to decide who the player prefers to ship in his numerous playthroughs of The Quarry.

The Quarry is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.