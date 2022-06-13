Career: How to save Dylan

Sitelinks

Dylan’s Encounter with the Fateful Monster

Dylan’s Scrap Yard

In the Quarry, several characters are stuck overnight at a summer camp, and a monstrous threat lurks nearby. Since there are several complex story paths overlapping depending on the player’s choices, keeping some characters alive in The Quarry may be harder than expected.

Dylan is one of nine camp counselors trying to survive the night, but many dangerous situations can lead to the dismemberment or death of a charming character. So players should use this guide to keep track of Dylan’s risky moments and try to get the best ending of The Quarry.

Dylan’s charm keeps him out of any immediate danger out of caution, but his first potential moment of danger may be caused by someone’s decision from Chapter 1. To reduce the risk of Dylan being attacked by the unspeakable horrors lurking in the Quarry, Abigail and Emma are advised not to break into the cabin.

Since this is Abigail’s first serious choice, breaking into the cabin and taking things seems like a good solution. However, it literally comes back to bite Dylan in Chapter 5 when he and Ryan are hiding in the radio room. Since the door in the hut is broken, other counselors can easily get inside and hide, which is why the monsters will focus on the hut instead.

Dylan can still be saved if the monster bites his arm, using Ryan to amputate it before the infection spreads. The best way to do this is by choosing the dialogue option CONFIDENTLY, and then a CHAIN SAW to successfully cut off Dylan’s hand.

Assuming that Dylan and Ryan manage to fend off the creature with a feedback loop, Dylan is saved at the moment and will not risk turning into a monster.

The next time Dylan may be in danger of death much later, when he and Caitlin explore the landfill. After exploring the abandoned site and climbing into the crane, Dylan will see a creature approaching them. It is imperative that Dylan decides to WARN CAITLIN at every opportunity.

Caitlin will get into the car and the monster will try to grab her. To keep him at bay, Dylan has to RING the HORN, as they are sensitive to high/loud sounds, and then show him the end of the fire when the player PRESSES the control button.

Be careful with this Quick-Time Event; otherwise Dylan will be killed. Completing the QTE will ensure Dylan’s safety, but Caitlin can also be protected by throwing the car at the monster before it can attack her. As a result, the car becomes useless, but Dylan remains safe for the rest of the night.

All the characters in The Quarry can be killed and saved in different ways, which aggravates the intense exploration and the imposition of difficult decisions. Similar concepts force players to return to cinematic horror from Supermassive Games.