Career: Every Movie that inspired a Story

How did these horror films inspire the creation of The Quarry? The Quarry’s narrative history goes back decades to the old slashers.

When games like The Quarry appear, with gameplay, characters and setting in the same style as horror films, they are sure to be inspired by previous films. Supermassive Games, the developer of “Live to See the Dawn” 2015, recently unveiled its next game, The Quarry, which is scheduled to be released in just a few months. The style of both “Live till Dawn” and “Quarry” will be the same: the player will be able to choose the fate of a group of characters stuck in an isolated place, the first of which is a hut in the forest, and a ladder to an isolated campsite. The choice here is a key element of the gameplay, since the decisions of the characters can affect not only themselves, in some cases leading to a series of deaths and destruction. The Quarry will follow the same formula, having the ability to control nine different characters and make them run around a dark camp, pursued by an unknown force.

As a rule, games inspired by horror films are made with a strong bias towards video games, such as Dead by Daylight or Friday the 13th: The Game, offering players the opportunity to play as a killer, hunting other players trying to hide. and run away. While these games are very popular, especially Dead by Daylight, it rarely happens that a game is created and gives the impression of an interactive movie, which is what Until Dawn did and what The Quarry is striving for. In these games, the choice is specific and calculated, and the performances of professional film actors in The Quarry are strikingly cinematic, which separates it from the feeling of a video game and is more like a movie.

When it comes to The Quarry’s inspiration, Game Informer sums it up by quoting the game’s creative director, Will Biles, who says, “We have something of an anachronism when [we] have modern characters. and the action doesn’t take place in the ’80s, but there’s an ’80s feel to things.” Thus, although the game does not take place in the 1980s, it draws inspiration from films of that period and takes place in an environment filled with characters reminiscent of the 1980s. Biles also touches on the psychology of the game, saying, “In fact, fear arises from a lack of control.”

How horror movies like “Friday the 13th” have affected careers

This element of psychological fear is also present in “Live to See the Dawn”, which serves as a spiritual precursor to this part. Since The Quarry’s nine playable characters are camp counselors, it can be put together that the game will focus on how they start with a sense of control, only out of fear of influencing their decisions and actions, which deprives this sense of control. “The Quarry” is a mix of character research on how fear affects decision-making and a classic 1980s horror film.

Looking at the style, setting and characters of “Career”, it becomes obvious where he gets his lines from. Answering the question about what inspired the game to create the game, creative director Will Biles named slasher films such as “Friday the 13th” and “Sleep Camp” as the main sources of inspiration. Both of these horror films, released in 1980 and 1983 respectively, are set in a summer camp where things start to go horribly wrong.

While these films have their own approaches to how they portray their horror, they both influence Careers, revolving around teenagers taking place at a summer camp and including an unknown killer lurking in the dark of night. All of these elements are crucial to creating not only movies, but The Quarry can model itself around these elements and adapt them into a video game format. Since these films were released about 40 years ago, Supermassive Games should be able to balance the elements of 1980s horror in the modern world, as well as combine the experience of film and video games together, essentially creating an interactive film that is unique in its kind. games.

As for the locals that the main characters will encounter in “Career”, the creative director states that they will be more like characters from films such as “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” and “The Hills Have Eyes.” From this we can conclude that the locals around the campsite will be scary, mysterious and unpredictable, which is ideal for such a story and setting. The Quarry will not only balance the tone of the 1980s in modern history, but also incorporate many elements from these classic 1980s horror films that will form the basis for the game. The characters and, more broadly, the player will learn what it’s like to be in the 1980s slasher equivalent of “Friday the 13th” and “Texas Chainsaw Massacre”, trying to unravel the identity of the killer and do it alive.