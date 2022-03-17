Career Challenges In Horizon Forbidden West: Location And Rewards

Horizon Forbidden West: We help you find all the races available in Horizon Forbidden West through maps that detail their location and tips to beat them. Guerrilla has worked hard to make Horizon Forbidden West a title full of possibilities and surprising. In the Forbidden West we find a good handful of places to explore and collectibles to collect. In addition, there are various mini-games such as the Mechanical Assault board or the races, which we can complete on the back of a sabotaged mount and which will give us various rewards. Finding the 4 that are available can be a bit complex given the magnitude of the map, so below we will leave you with their location indicated, in addition to giving you a series of tips to win and comment on what rewards await us by being in first position in All of them.

All Career Challenges in Horizon Forbidden West

You know, practice makes perfect, so from this complete guide we recommend you to take a few laps on the back of our machine and make use of the power-ups that we find along the way in each race in order to complete them successfully. If you have already played other racing titles, even if they are on wheels instead of metal legs, you will be able to overcome these challenges without problems. If you don’t get it the first time, don’t be discouraged, since it is possible to repeat them as many times as you need in order to rise to victory. In general, after overcoming the first race in Dry Longing, the others will be unlocked one by one, so we leave you the maps so you can find them without problems.

Dry Yearning Race

Calmarenas desert race