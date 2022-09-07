Cardinals Make Big Decision Regarding Quarterback Before Season Opener

The Arizona Cardinals placed backup quarterback Colt McCoy on injured reserve, confirming his absence for at least the first four games of the 2022 season.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, third-choice QB Trace McSorley has been activated from the practice squad roster to become Kyler Murray’s primary backup.

McCoy recently suffered a sprained shin, which worsened the hand problem he has been dealing with for most of the 2022 training camp.

McCoy originally signed with the Cardinals before the 2021 season. When Murray suffered an ankle injury last year, the former Texas star replaced him in the team’s starting lineup for three games, setting a 2-1 record. In March, he signed a two-year contract extension with the club.

McSorley spent the first three seasons of his NFL career as a backup QB for the Baltimore Ravens. The former sixth-round pick signed with the Cardinals’ practice squad last week.

The Cardinals will kick off their 2022 campaign with a week one matchup against the Chiefs on Sunday.