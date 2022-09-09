Cardinals Get Good News On Tight End Zach Ertz

According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, Zach Ertz is “moving in the right direction” for Sunday’s season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Erc currently has a questionable appointment due to a shin injury. It’s unclear if he will be limited if he takes the field this weekend.

The 31-year-old Ertz was not suitable for any preseason game, as he was dealing with a calf strain. He was inactive in training on Monday and Tuesday, but returned to the field for training on Wednesday.

Ertz joined the Cardinals organization in the offseason with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2021. In 11 games, he made 56 catches for 574 yards and three touchdowns.

There’s no doubt the Cardinals have a better chance of upsetting the Chiefs with Pepper on the field.

Sunday’s game will start at 16:15. ET in Arizona.