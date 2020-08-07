Cardi B’s partnership with Megan Thee Stallion started.

Cardi B’s long-awaited partnership with Megan Thee Stallion has been launched. “WAP” is a heavy track that won a video that carries luxury and brings rappers in scenes of great sensuality. The song was edited to play on US radio, but the clip uses the official version, and “uncensored”. Kyle Jenner, Rosalía and Normani also appear in the video in cameos.

This is Cardi B’s first release in 2020. The artist is preparing to release the successor to “Invasion Of Privacy”, her successful debut album of 2018.



