Cardi B Will Team Up With Rosalia For a New Remix of “Despechá”

Cardi B is going to team up with Rosalia for a new remix of “Despechá”.

The Spanish pop star took to Twitter to confirm the upcoming remix, which is due out at midnight.

The track was released as a single earlier this summer. Last month, Rosalia performed this song together with “Hentai” and “La Fama” at the Latin Grammys of 2022.

The Spanish pop star also received four awards for his recent album “Motomami”, including “Album of the Year”, “Best Alternative Music Album”, “Best Engineering Album” and “Best Recording Package”.

MOTOMAMI$$$$$ MAÑANA DESPECHÁ REMIXXXXXXXXXXXX con quien crees que es????

¿ — R O S A L Í A (@rosalia) December 14, 2022

HOY a las 00:00 con LA CARDIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIII @iamcardib ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥 — R O S A L Í A (@rosalia) December 15, 2022

Speaking about “Despechá” when it was first released, Rosalia said: “There are many ways to be Despechá, in this theme it’s freedom or madness, movement without reservations or regrets.

“This is where I make music, where I did it from when I first started, and where I will continue until God says so.”

“I am grateful that in recent years I have had the opportunity to travel and learn music from other places, including the Dominican Republic, where I was inspired by artists such as Fefita La Grande, Juan Luis Guerra and Omega, and without them this song would not exist.”

In a five-star review, NME described “Motomami” and its songs as some of the “most exciting, visionary and confusing pieces of music we’re likely to hear all year.”

She is currently in the middle of a world tour and will perform at London’s O2 Arena tonight (December 15).

Meanwhile, Cardi B recently announced that 95% of her buttock plastic surgeries were removed this summer.