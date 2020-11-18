Cardi B will be honored at the Billboard Women in Music!

Good news for Cardi B and Jennifer Lopez fans! The two stars are indeed honored at the Billboard Women in Music 2020!

As a reminder, The Billboard Women in Music is an event that takes place every year and is organized by Billboard. Its main price; titled Woman of the Year, created to recognize “women in the music industry who have made a significant contribution to the business and who, through their work and continued success, inspire generations of women to take responsibility growing in the field ”according to the magazine.

In fact, since its inception, Taylor Swift has been the most awarded woman at the event! With three awards (two Woman of the Year and Woman of the Decade award)!

And for this year 2020, we find in particular the two big stars: Cardi B and Jennifer Lopez! Unsurprisingly, each has had a remarkable year and has had a series of great successes!

Fans are therefore not surprised by the news! Nothing more logical that Cardi B and J. Lo are thus rewarded for their success and their influence!

CARDI B AND JENNIFER LOPEZ: A WELL DESERVED NEW REWARD

Aged business woman, singer, influencer, pronounced taste for fashion… Whether it’s J. Lo or Cardi B, the two stars have been enjoying each other for a while!

Indeed, for this year unlike any other, Cardi B has continued to thrive with her Billboard Hot 100, top tracks with “WAP”, a brand new Reebok collection and her political activism. And to conclude a more than successful 2020, she will be named Woman of the Year at the Women in Music Billboard 2020!

Jennifer Lopez will receive this year’s prestigious Icon Award for her impact on the music industry and the artistic community at large! Well done to both of them!

On your agenda! For this 15th edition, the event will take place on December 10 on the web!

Covid demands, it will be virtual and will be broadcast live starting at 8 p.m. PT. Business to follow next month … Who will be there with us?



