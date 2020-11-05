Cardi B was stressed after seeing the election results

The singer, Cardi B was so stressed seeing the results of the 2020 United States elections that she smoked three cigarettes at a time.

Cardi B did her duty last Tuesday and voted, while she encouraged others to come out and do her patriotic duty as well.

But once she got the sticker from her and was safely home, the “WAP” singer had a difficult time of stress, why? In Somagnews we have all the details.

Taking a resigned puff on not one, not two, but three cigarettes at once cradled in her left hand, the rapper wrote: “How these choices made me see these states turn red”, followed by four face emoji worried.

In what appeared to be a fur coat, Cardi B shared the frustration of many voters, who went to bed without knowing the results of the electoral battle between President Trump and Democrat Joe Biden, who was still undecided as of Wednesday. in the morning.

Cardi B shares her election experience

Earlier in the day, Cardi B shared her voting experience and encouraged her followers to step out of her and cast her votes in an Instagram story about how she got up before dawn to be part of the process. .

“I told you I would get up early!” she said in a video time-stamped at 5:02 a.m. “Hey guys, I voted. It was easy. The hardest part was getting out of the damn car,” she shared.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CHJ3D0Xg7qE/?utm_source=ig_embed

The later video found her with two “I voted” stickers on her nose and she said, “Mt, go vote because … I don’t know, it feels good after you voted. You feel like she just did something. I don’t know. I swear, it’s like a weird feeling. ”

While Cardi B did her thing, her husband Offset drove through Georgia delivering meals to voters who waited in long lines to cast their votes.



