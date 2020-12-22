Cardi B valide la parodie en mode coronavirus de «WAP»!

Cardi B is a huge fan of the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health parody of her hit “WAP”. It is very funny !

A university posted a video in which it pays tribute to the song WAP, by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion. The goal ? Encourage the public to stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic!

Cardi B did not submit her WAP hit to the Grammy Awards. Yet even without the recognition of the Recording Academy, the song remains a worldwide success.

Thus, the song crossed the world in 2020 thanks to social media. So, Jack Black gave his speedo version on a warm dance.

But today, Cardi B’s song is used by the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. So it’s about helping educate people about the importance of wearing masks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

CARDI B IS TOTALLY FAN OF THIS VERSION!

While making the video, Nick Moran, associate director of audience engagement at Bloomberg School, who is also responsible for producing the video kept wondering, “What if Cardi B retweeted her?” And it did not fail!

Indeed, the famous Cardi B got wind of the parody and retweeted it with the caption “Sksksksk”, a sign that the young woman appreciated and found it well done. Well done to the participants!

“I don’t cook, I don’t clean, but let me tell you I’m going to get the shot. #WAmP #WearAMaskPlease, “John Hopkins University tweeted from its official account. Thus, this school seems very committed!

It must be said that we are in a second wave of a pandemic and that the cases of COVID-19 are on the increase.

So don’t hesitate to watch the video below! And especially to wear a mask in these times of health crisis!



