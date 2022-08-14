Cardi B uses boiled onions to wash her hair: details about her homemade remedy for healthy growth

Home life hack! Cardi B is proud of its long curls thanks to an unusual process of shampooing.

The most daring hair colors of Cardi B: from blonde-blonde to fiery red

“My last 2 washes I cooked onions and used water to wash my hair,” the 29-year-old Bodak Yellow singer wrote on Instagram on Friday, August 12, along with a photo of her long natural hair. “I did this 6 years ago when I started my journey to healthy hair growth.”

She added: “I stopped because I became very lazy. It has no smell, and I notice that it gives shine to my hair.”

The New York native’s social media followers were quickly amazed that vegetable water could help her hair grow without strong fragrance. “Dominican remedies 😂,” one Instagram user replied.

The queen of hip-hop! Cardi B and Offset Family Album

The rap star is not the only one who washes his head with onions. In fact, Dr. Andrea Paul from Illuminate Labs told MarthaStewart.com in March, the application of onion juice to the scalp helps well with hair loss due to amino acids that help restore hair follicles. She added: “For convenience, it probably makes sense to apply the product before the shower, as it will be quite caustic.”

While Cardi, who has a daughter Culture, 4 years old, and son Volna, 11 months, with her husband Offset, did not talk in detail about her hair care, she had previously been candid about her beauty products.

“Could you take a shower at my place?” Earlier, she signed a photo of her bathroom in August 2021 on Twitter, showing baths with vaseline, Dove shower gel, Degree deodorant, Dr. Teals scrubs and Lubriderm lotion.

The Hustlers actress at the time continued: “I love exfoliating in the south with [St. Ives apricot scrub] after shaving. I can’t use a laser or wax until I give birth to [baby #2], so I like to exfoliate my skin immediately after shaving. Body scrubs are good for legs and body, but I feel like they’re too greasy for a bikini line.”

Over the years, Cardi has also often made headlines for changing hairstyles and wigs, but her natural look has remained one of her favorites.

Celebrity Hair Makeover 2022

“OK guys, this is my hair,” Cardi said in an Instagram Story video from June 2020. “My hair gets like this when it’s blow-dried, and two days later it looks like this. Even when you’re braiding it.

The “WAP” singer told her fans on social media that she calls her hair “straight”, which is different from Kulture and her “little rings” of curls.

“All the good that you put into your body, you should put into your hair,” she added in the clip, noting that she vows to make a hair mask with her own hands using avocado, raw eggs, mayonnaise and more. “You won’t put soda on your hair because soda is bad for your body.”

She continued: “This procedure is really good for curls. I don’t really have curls, but my baby does.”