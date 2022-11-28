Cardi B Threatened to Sue For Using Works Inspired By Marge Simpson

An Italian artist has threatened Cardi B with legal action for allegedly recreating a painting depicting Marge Simpson in a bottom-baring dress by Thierry Mugler without permission.

This happened after the rapper recreated the work of Alexandro Palombo in 2013 in the form of the Simpsons character in an Instagram post she shared on Halloween.

Cardi B’s post showed her made up as Marge, turning her back to the camera to show a cut-out ass, as in Palombo’s original work, which was depicted in the background.

The original artwork was created by Palombo as part of his “Marge Simpson Style Icon” series, which turned Marge into a style icon while reflecting female emancipation and gender equality, Sky News reports.

Responding to Cardi B’s original post, Palombo said, “We wrote to Mrs. Cardi B and the co-authors why they never contacted us for permission to use the artwork and did not mention or mention the artist, violating Meta’s intellectual property rights policy. Still no answer…

“Cardi B and her staff used my works without any permission, devaluing their original value, and only to enhance their image for an obvious commercial purpose, which has nothing to do with the way of public consciousness that has always characterized my work.

“(Non)ordinary people can use images of my works for personal and non-commercial purposes. To everyone else: stop stealing [from] artists.”

His lawyer, Claudio Volpi, also told Sky News: “Cardi B misappropriated the work of Alexandro Palombo exclusively for business purposes in violation of the most basic copyright rules and Instagram policy, which involves serious risks, both compensation and discrediting her public image.”

It is believed that the lawsuit has not been filed yet.

NME has contacted Cardi B’s publicist for comment.

