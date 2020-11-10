Cardi B surprised by announcing new shoe collection

Singer Cardi B left her fans speechless by announcing her new collection of Reebok footwear.

Cardi B’s Club C sneakers from her upcoming Reebok collection will make fans feel fabulous from head to toe, and the packaging will make them brush their lips.

The 28-year-old rapper received a special delivery Sunday night: her first Reebok x Cardi shoe collection, which she announced on her birthday on October 11.

Two women jumped out of the delivery truck and spread out the pink carpet that was shaped like a tongue. Once they helped the “WAP” performer open the red leather case that looked like a pair of lips.

Inside, she wore a pair of her chalk-colored Club C sneakers that were placed on an open-mouthed model playing an excited voice note from Cardi B.

“Wow! Wow! I love my @Reebok collaboration package. I have never seen it in person … These will be delivered tomorrow. I love it! I hope you like it,” the singer captioned the unboxing clip.

Cardi B will present her new collection

The collection will be officially presented next Friday, but Justine Skye was one of its first recipients. The singer even quoted her “WAP” lyrics when opening the Reebok package on her Instagram story.

From her new sneakers to red pants and Balenciagas (the ones that look like socks), Cardi’s shoe set and overall sense of style have earned her the Style Influencer of the Year award at this year’s Footwear News Achievement Awards.

“I’ve always loved fashion. Back then, I couldn’t afford what I wanted, now I can. It’s easier and I have more connections with brands,” Cardi B told FN last month.

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CHWif3NAv0L/?utm_source=ig_embed

“I could wear the most uncomfortable shoe and I’ll just take it and love it because it’s fashion, it’s beauty, it’s amazing, it’s different. I get bored, so that’s when my stylist and I [Kollin Carter], get creative and create something new. and surprising “.



