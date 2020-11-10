Cardi B shares a bold photo with Offset after the deal

Rapper Cardi B warmed up her Instagram fans with a topless photo of her still husband Offset.

Cardi B’s reconciliation with her husband Offset seems to have returned. The WAP singer recently decided to stay the divorce proceedings, after filing the documents for the first time in September.

The couple were seen snuggling together in a love-filled Instagram post that showed Cardi parading in toples for the camera and sucking on a lollipop.

28-year-old Cardi appeared to be wearing nothing but a nude bra as she leaned toward the 28-year-old Migos star, with whom she shares her daughter Kulture. “We work really hard today,” Cardi wrote in the caption.

It comes after she officially filed to cancel the divorce less than two months after she set the wheels in motion by calling her marriage ‘hopelessly broken’.

It is not the first time that Cardi has made a 180 degree turn in her decision to leave the star. In 2018, he left Offset amid rumors that he had been unfaithful, only to bring him back two months later.

Could Cardi B still part ways with Offset?

However, while she’s given her marriage another chance, Cardi has still left the door open for another separation.

According to TMZ, the singer reportedly requested a dismissal ‘without prejudice’, which means that she has the right to reapply for divorce at a later date if she so wishes.

Last month, a heartbroken Offset did his best for Cardi’s birthday even though she left him weeks before her big day.

A giant billboard of Cardi and her daughter Kulture was displayed on the Sunset Strip in Los Angeles as a surprise to her.

Revealing the expensive gift on Instagram, Cardi seemed flattered when she replied; “Thank you sir, I love it,” but then she followed up with four smiling emojis.

She later invited Offset to join her on her birthday trip with friends, where the duo was seen kissing and hugging in numerous Instagram videos.

Cardi spoke up to defend her husband of three years on Twitter when fans urged her not to accept it. “He’s a fool ** he’s not a bad man,” she declared.



