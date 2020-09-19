Cardi B reveals the reasons for her divorce with Offset

Offset and Cardi B have decided to end their marriage of almost three years, the rapper of “I Like It” revealed for the first time the reasons that led her to ask for a divorce from her husband.

A few days ago it became known that Cardi B and Offset were in the middle of a loving separation, after almost three years together, the musicians had decided to continue their paths in separate ways.

It was revealed that Belcalis Almánzar, the real name of the interpreter of ‘Me Gusta’, had formally requested a divorce in a court in the city of Atlanta, in the state of Georgia, apparently the rapper was willing to put an end to your relationship with Offset.

This Friday, September 19, Cardi B took her Instagram and broadcast a live video for her more than 75 million followers, Kulture’s mother confessed how the divorce process is past. The composer shared with all her fans that she was very well, she began by thanking her fans and saying:

I wanted you to know that I have not shed a single tear

CARDI B PREFERS TO GET DIVORCE IN TIME OF OFFSET BEFORE HE IS UNFAITHFUL OR BETRAYED.

In addition, she assured that her decision to move away from Kiari Kendrell Cephus, better known as Offset, was not due to infidelities or betrayals, Cardi B explained that she was already tired of fighting and not seeing things face to face:

When you feel like it’s not the same anymore, before they cheat on you, I’d rather leave

Cardi also shared that sometimes Offset did some things that hurt her and her daughter, but that in front of the media she showed herself differently and the rapper clarified that her ex-partner is not going to be a father with any other woman, as speculated Some days ago.

The model spoke of the Migos member and commented that she has been with him for a long time and that he has a home with Offset, nothing ‘out of this world’ happened for her to decide to divorce:

Sometimes you have to go, what’s wrong? Sometimes you just have to stop before something else happens

A very famous media said that Cardi B formally requested a divorce in a court in Atlanta in the United States, the famous rapper will soon see an audience with Offset to reach an agreement.



