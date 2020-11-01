Cardi B puts snakes on her head to celebrate Halloween

Cardi B left her fans speechless by wearing a creepy Medusa costume to celebrate Halloween.

No wonder Cardi B has done her best for Halloween 2020! The “WAP” singer revealed her second look of the season and it featured some pretty amazing special effects.

The singer shared a couple of photos of her Medusa costume on social media, in which she wore a strapless gold metal bodice with matching gold hardware around her waist.

The artist also wore a snake bodice from waist to toe, which made her look even more like Medusa.

To complete the look, Cardi B’s hair was used in a hairstyle with CGI snakes popping out of it. She kept the theme going with lots of snake accessories, like a gold choker, bangles, and bands wrapped around her upper arms. Even her nails were adorned with delicate golden snakes!

Cardi B impacts on social networks

When it came to her makeup style, she was struck by a very contoured look, which included a dark brown eyeshadow and matching brown lip color.

As Somagnews reported, just yesterday, Cardi B visited a haunted house with her husband Offset and revealed one of her most extravagant hairstyles yet.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CHBkUQpgl8o/?utm_source=ig_embed

She took to her Instagram Stories on October 30 to document the spooky night, giving fans a glimpse at her abstract wig that featured a bright blue hue with puzzle piece shaped neon green highlights placed throughout her hair for an eye-catching effect. .

Cardi B paired the glamorous look with an electric blue suit to match her equally shiny hair.



