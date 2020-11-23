Cardi B puts on make-up and does a heart-shaped hairstyle

It’s been a long time ! While she seemed to be back on a good footing, Cardi B lets go and tries a highly improbable hairstyle!

Cardi B still surprises her fans! While the rapper seems to be back on a healthy footing after a complicated year, she is trying new hair experiments… And her hairstyle is breaking records!

Because we are still a bit used to seeing the rapper with hair all over the place. We thus knew the pink hair, the red hair… This time, she thus goes green to change a little.

Last week, Cardi B therefore publishes a photo, where she lands on a green and black car… And where she has hair matching the luxury car. As surprising as it is improbable, as usual.

But we didn’t expect to be entitled to a second surprise in the same week! Indeed, it continues with a second publication … And also with a second hairstyle!

Which one seems the worst? Which of the two will his fans avoid at all costs? Votes are open, but Cardi B shows up some more in her latest Instagram post. Warning the eyes !

CARDI B DARE AN IMPROBABLE HAIR

Yeah, so the star really gave the candy pink hair a go. With heart-shaped quilts. A hairstyle that you would never have imagined on anyone … But if anyone had to give it a try, it’s her.

Because Cardi B is not afraid of anything, and has fun with everything. No wonder, then, to see her very friend with her hairdresser while her hair goes up to draw two big hearts. Improbable!

But the rapper seems to be enjoying it. She encourages her fans to go watch “the queen of style”, a series on Snapchat with… her as a guest star, of course. She also congratulates the influencer behind the idea!

To try this kind of cuts, the hairdresser has found the ideal client … Cardi B therefore proudly displays with a hairstyle full of hearts. We are therefore waiting for his next attempt!



