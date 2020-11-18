Cardi B: Megan Thee is driving Stallion’s dogs crazy!

Cardi B’s little surprise with regard to Megan Thee Stallion obviously did not have the desired effect on the rapper’s dogs …

Cardi B is very proud of her collaboration with Reebok. Wanting to please Megan Thee Stallion, the star sent her a nice pair of sneakers at her home. But her dogs went “nuts” when they saw his gift.

At the moment, everything is rolling for Cardi B! The latest news is that the star continues to work in the studio on her next album. This summer for the magazine “ELLE”, the incendiary brunette has given some info on her upcoming album.

“My music will always make a woman feel like a ‘bad bitch’ (…). This is called female empowerment, “Kulture’s mother said, explaining that she drew a lot from Beyoncé.

And also to specify: “But this album will be very different. Obviously, I would have my ‘Lemonade’ moments (…). I don’t like to talk about love very much but I feel like I have to, because I want people to know more ”.

In parallel to all this, Cardi B also multiplies pro projects outside of music. Lately, the star has also signed a nice collaboration with the famous brand Reebok.

And obviously the limited edition sneakers – imagined by the young woman – are selling like hot cakes.

Lately, Offset’s mate decided to send a cute pair to her sidekick Megan Thee Stallion! But nothing went as planned after receiving her precious gift.

MEGAN THEE STALLION: HIS DOGS ATTACK CARDI B’S GIFT!

Like her friend Cardi B, Meghan Thee Stallion is also very active on Instagram! Touched by the attention of Kulture’s mother, she immediately immortalized her gift on the Web.

It is true that the interpreter of “Money Bag” went out of his way to please the young woman. The Rebook sneakers sent by the star were nicely packaged in a pretty mouth-shaped box.

An original idea that visibly appealed to Megan Thee Stallion’s dogs! Feeling threatened, the rapper’s 4-legged companions then attempted to attack her gift… not without success!

“They’re going nuts,” the “Diamonds” interpreter laughed. There is no doubt that the sequence must have amused Internet users. Like Cardi B!



